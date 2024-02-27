Alleged double murder: Police comb Royal National Park

Police are searching the Royal National Park, north of Wollongong, as the investigation into the alleged murder of Sydney couple Luke Davies and Jesse Baird continues.
Police launched the search today in the national park off Sir Bertram Stevens Drive, near the intersection of Bundeena Drive.
Canvassing will continue at Grays Point, where a Toyota HiAce van police suspect was used in the alleged crime was found late last week.
NSW Police constable Beau Lamarre-Condon, 28, has been charged with two counts of murder after he allegedly shot the couple on February 19 with a police firearm.
A bullet and casing from a police issued weapon were allegedly found at Mr Baird's Paddington home.
Police are still searching for the bodies of Mr Davies, a 29-year-old Qantas flight attendant, and his partner, 26-year-old former TV presenter, Mr Baird.
The new development comes after police revealed on February 26 that an angle grinder and weights had been identified in relation to the murder investigation.
It was also revealed a friend of Mr Lamarre-Condon, who was with him on February 20, was assisting detectives.
Police said Mr Lamarre-Condon was an ex-partner of Mr Baird and their "on again off again" relationship ended "a couple months" earlier, however friends have since come forward to downplay the relationship.
The alleged murderer was accused of "predatory" behaviour during the relationship and he was suspected of breaking into Mr Baird's Paddington home multiple times, police said.
He has been tight-lipped with investigators but made a "partial admission" about the alleged murders to a friend, police said.
The constable had been working as a police officer for a specialist command until February 20 when he called in sick to work, police said.
He was arrested just after 10.30am on February 23 when he turned himself in at Bondi Police Station.
LATE 2023: Mr Baird and Lamarre-Condon's on-and-off relationship ends "not well", police say, amid likely indicators of alleged predatory behaviour by the senior constable
FEBRUARY 16: Lamarre-Condon checks out his police weapon, purportedly for a shift at a Sydney city centre rally two days later
FEBRUARY 19: Lamarre-Condon allegedly enters Mr Baird's home in the inner-Sydney suburb of Paddington. About 9.50am, witnesses hear a gunshot or gunshots but do not report them for several days. A very brief triple-zero call is made from Jesse Baird's phone but no words are heard
In the evening, the officer hires a white van from near Sydney airport
FEBRUARY 20: Lamarre-Condon allegedly makes partial admissions to a long-time friend about being involved in the deaths of two people. His weapon is signed into Balmain police station, near his mother's house and he moves it back to Miranda station the following day.
About 11.50pm: Mr Baird's WhatsApp account falls silent after messages were sent to flatmates suggesting he was leaving for Perth - all messages were allegedly sent by Lamarre-Condon
FEBRUARY 21: Bloodied clothing belonging to the couple is found in a bin at Cronulla, leading police to Mr Baird's home. Having called in sick for shifts on February 21-22, Lamarre-Condon drives the van with a friend to a rural property two hours south of Sydney.
After a gate padlock is cut with an angle-grinder, the friend waits as Lamarre-Condon spends 30 minutes in the Bungonia property, where police believe he dumped the men's bodies before he and his friend return to Sydney. About 11pm, the officer allegedly buys weights from a department store and returns to the Bungonia property
FEBRUARY 22: Lamarre-Condon is detected leaving the Bungonia area about 4.30am and returns to Sydney, potentially with the men's bodies again on board, police say. Police publicly reveal their investigation into Mr Davies's disappearance and appeal for help locating Mr Baird. Detectives learn about Mr Baird's recently ended relationship with Lamarre-Condon. The officer arrives in Newcastle about 8.30pm and allegedly asks a friend for a hose to wash the hired van
FEBRUARY 23: Lamarre-Condon leaves Newcastle about 5am and spends about four hours in Sydney before handing himself into police about 10.40am. Police front media after laying the first murder charges against a serving officer in several decades. About 3.30pm, Lamarre-Condon briefly appears in court and is remanded until April
FEBRUARY 25: Police begin searching dams at the rural property in Bungonia. Commissioner Karen Webb extends condolences to the family and friends of Mr Davies and Mr Baird, saying "it is difficult to comprehend the grief and pain of their loss".
FEBRUARY 26: A review is launched into NSW Police procedures for retrieving service weapons as the search for bodies continues
The NSW Police constable has been in the news a number of times in the past decade.
He first made headlines in 2014 when the then 19-year-old threw a note to popstar Lady Gaga during a Sydney Born This Way concert.
Lady Gaga picked the note off the stage and read it to the crowd, creating a viral moment on social media.
The note read "two years ago I also met you at this arena for the Born This Way Ball where my life changed forever".
"I had told you something I never had the courage to tell anyone before".
"I told you that I didn't know how to come out to my family about my sexuality and I was scared to. You told me something I will never forget. 'If your parents love you as much as I believe they do, they will accept you for who you are'."
"Those words right there gave me a backbone to be brave and tell them. Now, two years later, I finally have and I feel free! You were right, my parents have been nothing but supportive."
Mr Lamarre-Condon went on to start a celebrity blog and was head-hunted by Qantas to be a red carpet reporter. During this time he met many A-list celebrities including Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, John Travolta and Selena Gomez.
After training to join the NSW Police in 2018, Mr Lamarre-Condon again made international headlines in 2020 when he was filmed Tasering an indigenous man suspected of stealing a handbag in Sydney.
The video shows Mr Lamarre-Condon Tasering the man, who was on his knees, repeatedly in the head and upper body while he cried out in pain.
"Why are you f--king doing that? I'm not even fighting you," the man said.
The former NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian said a police review was launched after the footage surfaced.
Mr Lamarre-Condon was later cleared of using his Taser inappropriately in the internal police investigation and the suspect was charged with intimidating and assaulting police. The man was convicted and given a six-month community order.
Police urge anyone with information who may have information to contact Waverley Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
- with AAP, Anna Houlahan, Peter Brewer, Anna McGuinness
