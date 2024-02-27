Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Union claims Nowra power workers diverted from storm repairs

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
February 27 2024 - 4:32pm
ETU organiser Tara Koot said crews were sent to a commercial job instead of restoring residents' power. Picture by Adam McLean
ETU organiser Tara Koot said crews were sent to a commercial job instead of restoring residents' power. Picture by Adam McLean

Workers based in Nowra for Endeavour Energy were sent to a scheduled commercial job in Unanderra the morning after wild storms lashed the Shoalhaven, causing power outages for hundreds of homes and businesses, unions say.

Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

