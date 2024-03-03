Hundreds descend on Thirroul for '50s rock'n'roll festival

There was a whole lotta shakin' going on as hundreds descended on Ryan's Hotel in Thirroul for the annual Rock n' Vintage Roll Festival.
The popular event, which is this year celebrating its 10th anniversary, revived all things rock'n'roll, rockabilly and vintage on Sunday, March 3.
Some of the cool cats in attendance had been to every single festival since its inception in 2014; others were experiencing the 1950s vibes for the first time.
The girls wore swing skirts, pointy glasses and silk flower fascinators or bandanas, while the guys donned their best retro bowling shirts, vests and leather jackets.
A pin-up competition, vintage car show and retro clothing markets had the car park rocking, while inside the pub that job was left to Rockin Mustangs, Swift Kick, Tennessee and Az and the Cats, who had the crowd breaking out their best swing moves.
