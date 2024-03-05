Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Business

Time running out to upgrade deadly Picton Road: Illawarra businesses

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
March 5 2024 - 2:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The timeline for the upgrade of Picton Road needs to be accelerated to avoid daily gridlock on the key link between the Illawarra and Western Sydney and prevent further tragedies, a coalition of businesses has said.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.