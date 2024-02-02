Man killed, another airlifted after horror two-vehicle crash in Cataract

A man has died following a horror two-car crash in Cataract that's left a main road closed in both directions.
The head-on collision between a sedan and a van occurred on Picton Road, at the intersection of Mount Keira Road, around 1.30pm on Friday, February 2.
The male driver of the sedan died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified.
The male driver of the van suffered serious injuries and was airlifted by NSW Ambulance rescue helicopter to St George Hospital, in a stable condition.
Picton Road remains closed in both directions.
Emergency services, including police forensic officers, remain at the scene and police will prepare a report for the coroner.
Diversions are in place for motorists and the southbound off-ramp from the Hume Motorway to Picton Road is closed.
For all vehicles, there is no access to Picton Road eastbound from Hume Motorway.
Motorists will be directed back on the Hume Motorway and can head north and take Narellan Road to Appin Road.
There is no access to Picton Road from Mount Keira Road. Use M1 Princes Motorway then diversions listed above.
