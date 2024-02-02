Radical plan for Picton Road intersection with motorway

Motorists can have their say on a radical new plan for the Picton Road-Hume Motorway intersection.
Transport for NSW is looking to build what is known as a diverging diamond design, which would see traffic in both directions move over to the "wrong" side of the road to cross over the motorway.
The new intersection is part of a wider upgrade for the western stretch of Picton Road between the Nepean River and Almond Street, Wilton.
The upgrade also includes widening this section to a minimum of two 3.5 metre-wide traffic lanes in each direction with a central median, increasing to three traffic lanes in each direction between the Wilton Park Road and Aerodrome Drive intersection and the Pembroke Parade and Greenway Parade intersection.
Also part of the plans are new and upgraded shared pathways for pedestrians and cyclists, including underpasses under on and off ramps connecting to the motorway and changing the Wilton Park Road, Almond Street and Janderra Lane intersections to left in, left out only.
The full detail of the plans are contained in the just-released Review of Environmental Factors, which is open for public comment until February 29.
In terms of the diverging diamond intersection, the Review of Environmental Factors said it would increase safety and reduce congestion.
"The diverging diamond interchange design would control movements using a simplified traffic light phasing providing increased green time within the interchange compared to the existing conventional arrangements," the review stated.
"The layout would also improve safety as right-turn movements do not have to cross oncoming traffic or pass another set of traffic lights to complete their desired movement."
Funding for the planning work has been a state-federal split, with the NSW government contributing $44 million and $80.7 million coming from the federal government.
Construction work is expected to start between 2026 and 2027, and will take around three years to complete.
NSW Minister for the Illawarra and the South Coast Ryan Park encouraged people to provide feedback on the proposed upgrades.
"This Picton Road upgrade has reached an important milestone, and any feedback received during this time will help to shape and refine the final design for the proposed project," Mr Park said.
"Picton Road is a vital road for many people who live in the Illawarra and I encourage all residents with views to share their thoughts."
Wollondilly MP Judy Hannan felt the upgrade of Picton Road "has been a long time coming".
"Upgrades to Picton Road will support growing communities and businesses across Western Sydney and the Illawarra-Shoalhaven by providing safer, easier and faster access to jobs, services, education and suppliers for generations to come," Ms Hannan said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.