Drive on the 'wrong' side with Picton Road interchange

Even though motorists will drive on the "wrong" side of the road as part of the planned Picton Road-Hume Motorway interchange Transport for NSW said it was a safer option.
Late last year Transport for NSW released a preferred option to upgrade the interchange, which has been the location of accidents and congestion.
In 2016 Transport for NSW installed multiple sets of traffic lights in an attempt to better handle the volume of traffic both on Picton Road itself and using the off ramps from the motorway.
That led to some confusion from motorists, leading to further accidents.
The preferred option announced late last year is known as a diverging diamond interchange, only the second in Australia (the other being at Homebush).
The name comes from the shape created by the separated traffic flows as Picton Road crosses the motorway.
However, part of the design would see vehicles cross over to the "wrong" side of the road.
So drivers heading towards Picton will stop at a set of lights before then crossing over to the right-hand side of the diamond and then returning to the left-hand side once past the motorway.
It would seem to be a set-up that is sure to confuse motorists, some of whom may resist driving towards the other side of the road - even if it is the right way.
A Transport for NSW spokeswoman said there were safety advantages with the planned interchange compared to what is there now.
She added that it addressed two key objectives of the project - improving road safety and traffic efficiency.
"This preferred option would reduce the number of conflict points with oncoming traffic, resulting in fewer traffic light phases, making the interchange safer and more efficient," the spokeswoman said.
"A diverging diamond interchange (DDI) allows two directions of traffic to temporarily cross to the right-hand side of the road. It moves high volumes of traffic through an intersection without increasing the number of lanes and traffic lights.
"The DDI would include delineation, line marking and signage to ensure it is easy for drivers to navigate the interchange safely."
