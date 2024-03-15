Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Wollongong Wolves are the league's form team and now they're top of the comp

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated March 15 2024 - 11:32pm, first published 9:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samuel Riak was instrumental in Wollongong Wolves' latest win against Hills United. Picture by Adam McLean
Samuel Riak was instrumental in Wollongong Wolves' latest win against Hills United. Picture by Adam McLean

A Takumi Ofuka hat-trick has seen Wollongong Wolves beat Hills Untied 4-0 and go top of the National Premier League Men's NSW ladder in the process.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.