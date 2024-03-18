Strong contingent of Illawarra teams gear up for Australia Cup battles

Fernhill coach Dale White is hoping for a swift bounce back as the Foxes prepare for their second game in just three days on Tuesday night.
Around 48 hours after they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Thirroul in the District League, Fernhill will prepare for their next test when they face Dulwich Hill in an Australia Cup fixture at Fraser Park on March 19.
A record number of 18 South Coast teams nominated for the 2024 Australia Cup in February. The nationwide knockout competition - formerly known as the FFA Cup - is held annually, attracting teams from the grassroots level right through to the A-League.
The Foxes are among a strong contingent of Illawarra teams who will be in action in the Cup this week.
Nine local sides will take to the field on Tuesday, while there will also be another six South Coast outfits competing on either Wednesday or Thursday.
Fernhill arguably faces the toughest battle out of the Illawarra clubs, taking to the road to face a NPL NSW2 side on the Marrackville synthethic pitch.
White said there was "no time to dwell" on Sunday's loss as they prepared for the Cup showdown.
"I've said to the boys, if you're not on or prepared for a game this year in the comp, you're going to get rolled. We're looking forward to the short turnaround against a very tough opposition, but the boys are buzzing for it," he told the Mercury.
"We actually had one of our boys play there (Dulwich Hill) in recent years, so he knows a little bit about them. They're a very good opposition who have got three or four Australian Futsal players, so they're going to be quite sharp.
"But we're looking forward to the challenge. All of the expectations are on them."
Fernhill are among a crop of Illawarra teams who will be eager to replicate the success of Premier League club Wollongong United in the 2022 Australia Cup.
That year, the Macedonia Park outfit became the first grassroots association team to reach the national round of 32 in the competition.
"The Cup has grown every year. I believe there's a record amount from the Illawarra,and we're happy to be part of it," White said.
"You saw the crowd and interest with Wollongong United a couple of years ago getting to the round of 32. Obviously we need a kind draw to get that deep, but we're happy to be involved in it and try to promote the game as much as we can in the Illawarra."
Tuesday, March 19:
Unanderra v Bonnet Bay at Unanderra Oval; Warilla v Carlton Rovers at King Mickey Park; Wollongong United v South Coast Flame at Macedonia Park; Wollongong Olympic v Hurstville at Penhurst Park; Como Jannali v Albion Park White Eagles at Padstow Park; Bulli v Belmore Eagles at Balls Paddock; Dulwich Hill v Fernhill at Fraser Park; Gerringong v Camden at Ian McLennan Park.
Wednesday, March 20:
Coniston v Prospect United at JJ Kelly Park; Northern Tigers v Shellharbour at Barrack Heights Sports Field; Picton v Northbridge at Wilton Recreational Reserve Field; Cringila v Marrackville at Ian McLennan Park.
Thursday, March 21:
Forest Killarney v South Coast United at Melwood Oval; Albion Park FC v Narellan Rangers at Ian McLennan Park.
