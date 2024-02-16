Record number of South Coast sides nominate for 2024 Australia Cup

A strong contingent of Illawarra teams are eager to make their mark in this year's Australia Cup competition.
The nationwide knockout Cup competition - formerly known as the FFA Cup - is held annually, attracting teams from the grassroots level right through to the A-League.
Cup fever seems to be well and truly alive in the Illawarra, with a record number of 18 Football South Coast clubs putting their hat in the ring to compete in the 2024 competition.
The nominating teams for the NSW preliminary rounds come from the Illawarra Premier League, District League and Community League.
The 2024 record of 18 beats last year's previous best of 13 FSC sides.
The teams to nominate are Albion Park FC, Albion Park White Eagles, Bulli, Coledale Waves, Coniston, Cringila, Shellharbour, Fernhill, Figtree, Gerringong, IFS Community Wolves, Picton, South Coast United, Tarrawanna, Unanderra, Warilla Wanderers, Wollongong Olympic and Wollongong United.
Out of those sides, Figtree, SCU and Warilla will make their Cup debuts this year.
NPL NSW outfit Wollongong Wolves and Football NSW League Two Men's team South Coast Flame will also take part in this year's Cup.
All participating sides will look to replicate the 2022 form of Wollongong United, who became the first grassroots association team to reach the national round of 32 in the Cup.
United's incredible journey that year ended with a 3-2 defeat to Victorian NPL powerhouse Green Gully at Ian McLennan Park.
"I'm very proud of the boys, the journey we went on to get to the round of 32 was amazing," captain Danny Lazarevski told the Mercury post-match.
"Hopefully someone else from the (Illawarra Premier) League can do it again, and we can continue to show support for the community."
