Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra clubs' Australia Cup draw released

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated February 26 2024 - 2:05pm, first published 1:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shellharbour FC player Zac Mazevski in action against Geelong at Macedonia Park. The IPL new boys Shellharbour have drawn fellow IPL club Tarrawanna in round two of the Australia Cup. Picture by Robert Peet
Shellharbour FC player Zac Mazevski in action against Geelong at Macedonia Park. The IPL new boys Shellharbour have drawn fellow IPL club Tarrawanna in round two of the Australia Cup. Picture by Robert Peet

Illawarra clubs now know the first steps they need to take on the road to qualification for the 2024 Australia Cup Round of 32.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.