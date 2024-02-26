Illawarra clubs' Australia Cup draw released

Illawarra clubs now know the first steps they need to take on the road to qualification for the 2024 Australia Cup Round of 32.
Pairings for 44 matches featuring Football NSW association clubs in Round 2 have been confirmed, with the winners progressing to Round 3.
Illawarra teams feature in 12 of these games, with highlights including an all-Illawarra Premier League showdown between new boys FC Shellharbour and Tarrawanna Blueys FC.
Reigning IPL champions Coniston FC kick-off their campaign against Glebe Wanderers at JJ Kelly Park.
Fellow IPL heavyweights Albion Park White Eagles, Bulli FC and Wollongong Olympic also have Round 2 fixtures at home against Wyoming FC, Holroyd Rangers FC and MBK United FC respectively.
There are also home games for Albion Park FC, Figtree FC, Unanderra Hearts FC, Warilla Wanderers FC and South Coast United, who battle Marulan FC, Kogarah Waratah FC, Ropes Crossing Strikers FC, Peakhurst United FC and The Ponds FC.
Meantime, Shoalhaven FC travel to play Normanhurst Eagles FC while the Gerringong Breakers are also on the road for their battle against Springwood United FC.
All Round 2 matches are slated to be played on Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10.
Representatives from the Football NSW League One and League Two Men's competitions join the remaining association clubs in Round 3 across 51 matches.
Australia Cup - Round 2 draw:
