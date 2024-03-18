Meet the Wollongong young guns representing Australia at international skills comp

Two of Wollongong's brightest young tradespeople will put their skills to the test on the global stage after being chosen to represent Australia at a competition in France.
Bricklayer Ethan Everett, from Wollongong, and Towradgi hairdresser Hannah Gerritsen will travel to the international WorldSkills competition in Lyon in September to compete against some of the best emerging talents in their respective fields.
Both put themselves in the running for Skillaroos selection when they won gold medals in their trades at the 2023 national competition, but that did not guarantee a spot in France - this was dependent on funding and the dedication they demonstrated.
In March they found out that they had made the cut for the 33-person squad, alongside Bomaderry's Michael Bowen.
"It was very, very exciting," Miss Gerritsen said of the moment she found out she had been chosen, adding that she felt "very privileged".
For Mr Everett, it was good to get confirmation after the time spent in the training squad.
Both have been practising for Lyon in the lead-up to their selection and this continues apace as they squeeze in intensive training around their work.
For Miss Gerritsen, who completed her apprenticeship and became a qualified hairdresser last November, this has meant courses with industry experts to further her skills, working with her employer Belinda Cooper at Corrimal salon Belinda's Hair Creations and her head teacher from TAFE, Jenelle Charlton, and trips to Liverpool each fortnight to work with her WorldSkills expert, Donna Demaria.
Mr Everett, who works as a foreman with Wollongong business City Bricklaying after finishing his apprenticeship last June, trains by practising projects set in past competitions.
He goes to TAFE after work two or three nights a week and on weekends to practise his skills, works with a WorldSkills expert, Andrew 'Tiger' Hosking, who travels down from Queensland every month, and spends a lot of time discussing ways to improve with his local trainer - his father, Troy.
"We're both as invested in it as each other," Mr Everett said.
Both Mr Everett and Miss Gerritsen have the solid support of their employers.
Miss Gerritsen's salon has been fundraising to help her get to France - "the clients have been amazing", she said - while Mr Everett's said he had an "incredible boss" in Ken Tugrul, who recognised it was "a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" for him.
Before they head to France, they will take part in other events, both in Australia and internationally, where they will get more experience in competitive environments.
The competition in France will have 1500 competitors from 75 countries in 59 skills.
Miss Gerritsen will have to demonstrate her proficiency across the spectrum of hairdressing skills, while Mr Everett will have three projects to complete over a total of 22 hours.
Both hope the competition will inspire other young people to consider a career in trades.
WorldSkills Australia chief executive officer Trevor Schwenke said the "calibre of talent in this team is second to none".
"Their skills, positive attitude and professionalism is inspiring and we wish them all the best when they head to France and fly the flag for Aussie skills," Mr Schwenke said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.