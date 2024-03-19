The secret behind Takumi Ofuka's career-best form for Wolves

With Wollongong Wolves' attacker Takumi Ofuka in career best form, it's easy to forget just how much he has had to overcome to get to this level.
Ofuka has scored five goals in the first six games in the National Premier League NSW Men's competition for the Wolves. The Japanese international lifted his team to the top of the table with a hat-trick against Hills United at WIN Stadium on Friday, March 15.
The 24-year-old showed glimpses of his class during the 2023 season, which even drew calls for an A-League contract from his Wolves coach David Carney. However an injury meant he could not reach his top level.
In 2024, it is fair to say he has been one of, if not the best on field for the Wolves so far.
In 2022, a then 22-year-old Ofuka travelled to Australia from Japan to play for Tarrawanna in the Illawarra Premier League. It was a huge change for the attacker, coming from training six days a week in Japan to just twice in Australia.
He found it even tougher considering constant wet weather in 2022 hampered any chance of consistent playing and training.
But when the Blueys did get onto the pitch, Ofuka made everyone take notice.
It wasn't long before he caught the attention of the Wolves and Carney, who was entering his first season at the club. Upon recommendation from then Tarrawanna coach and former Socceroo Scott Chipperfield, Carney signed Ofuka.
And now Carney and the Wolves are reaping the rewards.
With the Wolves placed first on the table, Ofuka is enjoying life in his second season at the club.
"I feel like it's easier to play," Ofuka said.
"Last season it was my first time playing in the NPL. So at the beginning, I was struggling to play a little bit because I didn't know the league well. But I also got injured last year so I missed a few games.
"But after I got back from injury [I played more] and I learned how to play with everyone. By the end of the season, I got confidence to play with everyone."
Ofuka expanded on his experience of coming to Australia to play for Tarrawanna to his time now at the Wolves, with the potential of reaching the new 'National Second Tier' competition in 2025.
"When I came to Australia, I really didn't understand English as all," he said.
"But the people from Tarrawanna are really nice and welcoming people. It was raining a lot that season, so it was difficult to keep conditioning myself. But once I adjusted myself I had a great season at Tarrawanna.
"[Now at the Wolves] we have been working so hard in training. So now I feel like everyone has confidence. I feel like we will keep working hard and pushing each other to win."
The Wolves' next fixture will again be at WIN Stadium on Sunday, March 24 in a top of the table clash against Western Sydney.
A win in front of home fans would make no doubt about the fact that the Wolves are not just finals contenders, but title challengers in 2024.
Kickoff for the match is 3pm.
