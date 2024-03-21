Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra coal miner pleads guilty over series of pollution spills

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated March 21 2024 - 1:11pm, first published 1:05pm
Pictures supplied by the Sutherland Shire Environment Centre show recent coal material still in Camp Gully Creek.
Coal miner Peabody has pleaded guilty to three of five charges over a series of spills into a creek leading from its Metropolitan mine into the Royal National Park in 2022.

