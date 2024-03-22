Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Why this Kangaroo Valley property tops the Stayz holiday home list

GE
By Glenn Ellard
March 22 2024 - 12:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A spectacular property just outside Kangaroo Valley has been named the 2024 Stayz holiday home of the year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.