Bulli High School student assaulted on train as parents push for better transport

A 13-year-old boy was punched in the face by a stranger on a northbound train after school the week after concerned parents were told transport officers would have a greater presence on afternoon services.
Parents of Bulli High School students are asking for better train-bus connections or a bus to transport their children between Wollongong's northernmost suburbs such as Helensburgh and the school, as currently they face journeys of up to 90 minutes or more one way.
Transport for NSW has confirmed it is "prioritising the presence of transport officers during afternoons in the Illawarra", after Bulli High School principal Denise James sent an email to parents on Monday, March 18 informing them that uniformed officers would be on trains most days.
"Transport for NSW partners with NSW Police and schools to respond to any issues on public transport as they arise," a spokesperson for the department told the Mercury.
"This includes an ongoing dialogue with Bulli High School to discuss concerns and share information about safe travel on our rail network."
But then on Tuesday, March 26, a 13-year-old boy was reportedly punched in the face twice by a man not known to him on the after-school train.
Police have confirmed they are investigating the assault, which was allegedly perpetrated by a man described as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander in appearance, who was in the company of a female passenger.
It followed an incident the week prior involving older children who allegedly physically and verbally abused younger students.
Danielle Beazley said the move to increase the presence of officers on trains was a "step in the right direction", but it would not fix all the problems.
Mrs Beazley said she had started driving her son to school.
"I've been driving him because he is not safe and no one can guarantee he'll be safe, and I think that's a pretty low bar," she said.
Another parent has asked Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart, the school, Transport for NSW, Transport Minister Jo Haylen, bus company Premier Illawarra and NSW Police meet with parents, guardians and students to discuss the issue.
The woman said it took her 12-year-old son over an hour and a half to get home after school when his parents could not pick him up, including an "extremely unsafe" walking route.
The email from Ms James to parents also said there was an intention to fit out trains with CCTV cameras, and students should tap on with their Opal cards so Transport for NSW could determine if there was a need for more carriages.
Transport for NSW has made a submission to the government for funding to upgrade the Tangara trains that operate between Waterfall and Kiama, and if this funding is approved, it is understood CCTV cameras will be included in the upgrade.
However, there is currently no funding to fit out the trains with CCTV.
The new Mariyung fleet of trains will have CCTV systems but they will likely not get rolled out on the South Coast line until 2025.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.