Bulli High School student assaulted on train as parents push for better transport

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated March 27 2024 - 5:24pm, first published 5:22pm
Students and other commuters at Bulli Station. Picture by Adam McLean
Students and other commuters at Bulli Station. Picture by Adam McLean

A 13-year-old boy was punched in the face by a stranger on a northbound train after school the week after concerned parents were told transport officers would have a greater presence on afternoon services.

