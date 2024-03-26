Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Pickleball set to take off in Barrack Point with brand new multi-use facility

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
March 26 2024 - 3:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer shooting for the hoop whilst keen pickleball players Carlo Napolitano (left) and Warwick Lindsay test out Barrack Point's brand new court. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer shooting for the hoop whilst keen pickleball players Carlo Napolitano (left) and Warwick Lindsay test out Barrack Point's brand new court. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Never tried pickleball? Now may be the ideal time to start with the unveiling of a brand new multi-purpose court at Barrack Point.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.