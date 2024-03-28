UOW international students share their first impressions of Wollongong

Moving to a new country for university can be a daunting prospect but a recent event in Wollongong has aimed to ease the transition for international students now calling the Illawarra home.
About 100 students from numerous countries attended the University of Wollongong's 2024 Welcome to Wollongong event, where they were able to learn about services and activities provided by university groups and other organisations.
They also enjoyed entertainment, and importantly, became acquainted with such Australian culinary delights as fairy bread and Vegemite sandwiches.
UOW vice-chancellor Professor Patricia Davidson said the university was "incredibly excited" to say hello to its newest international arrivals.
"We pride ourselves on diversity and our multicultural mix here in Wollongong and this warm welcome is a great example of that," Professor Davidson said.
"International students hold a special place in our hearts - they enrich the fabric of Australian society and make our campuses more vibrant, inclusive and connected."
The number of international students at UOW this year was not available - a spokesperson said numbers were still "firming up" - but thousands study at the university each year.
Autumn Duong from Vietnam, who is studying a Master of Business Analytics, has been in Wollongong for about a year and a half and hosted Wednesday's event.
Recalling her first impression of the city, she said she caught the free Gong Shuttle to see what was around.
"It's so beautiful, the beach, and the people are so friendly," Ms Duong said, remembering how people stopped to help when she did not know how to use the Opal card at the train station.
She described Wollongong as a "nice and peaceful place to live".
Indian student Shaurya Kansal, a Vice-Chancellor's Leadership Scholarship recipient, is in his first year of studying a Bachelor of Computer Science (Artificial Intelligence) and arrived about six months ago.
"Coming from a landlocked region, that is Delhi, Wollongong was breathtaking," Mr Kansal said.
"Having the ocean breeze everywhere, stunning views and a beautiful university with stunning study spots... I think Wollongong offers the highest quality of life from everywhere I've travelled so far."
Another host of Wednesday's event, Singaporean man Nathanael Leong, arrived in
"It's a very small, quaint town," the Master of Supply Chain Management student said of his first impression of the region.
"It's very picturesque, Kiama especially. It's really, really a lovely place."
But while Wollongong might have won them all over, there is one thing all three students instantly identified as something they missed from home: the food.
Vegemite sandwiches and fairy bread might not have won them over just yet.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.