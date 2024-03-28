The new program helping Illawarra women overcome their fear of water

Some of them simply never had the chance to learn to swim, while others have been left traumatised by the loss of a loved one to drowning.
But everyone involved in a new program for Illawarra women from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds shares a common goal: to become comfortable in the water and, perhaps, learn to swim.
Warrawong Community Hub leader Farah Alashhab said prior to this program, there was nothing in the Illawarra specifically for women from other cultural backgrounds.
After contacting Liverpool City Council, which had run similar programs, Ms Alashhab reached out to Royal Life Saving Society of NSW, which devised the program and helped secure funding from Figtree Sports Club to bring it to the women of the Illawarra.
"I just wanted to give them a supported space where they can learn and overcome their fears," Ms Alashhab said.
For many of these women, their cultural backgrounds mean they feel more comfortable learning in a women-only space.
The demand for such a program showed in the number of applications: 50 for 30 places, with Ms Alashhab having to put a 'first in, best dressed' policy in place.
The 10-week program runs each Saturday at McKeon's Swim School, where for two hours the women have the space to themselves and the instructors.
Ms Alashhab said some of the women had a trauma response to water because a family member had drowned.
It is a fear she understands: as a child she suffered a non-fatal drowning and did not want to engage in swimming programs afterwards, but as an adult wanted to overcome her trepidation for the sake of her children.
Suham Ali is among the women involved in the program.
She said she wanted to learn how to swim because she was scared of water.
In her home country of Iraq, Mrs Ali said, there was no sea and just a river, so she never had the opportunity to learn.
"I think it's good for my body for exercise, and if something happens, I want to know how to swim," she said.
Her daughter Baraa Mahmood said that when Mrs Ali first told her about the program she did not want to do it, but she urged her mother to participate.
"She'll get over her fears," Miss Mahmood said.
Participants have only had two lessons so far, but already Mrs Ali feels more confident.
Miss Mahmood said that despite her initial reluctance, after the second week she was asking for help with learning how to float.
Royal Life Saving's regional manager for the Illawarra, Jake Ritchie, said 35 per cent of people born overseas identified themselves as poor or non-swimmers.
In a country surrounded by water, he said, being able to swim was important.
Mr Ritchie said it was important not only for the women themselves, but for future generations, because they would feel comfortable taking their children to the beach or pool to swim.
"You're not just changing the lives of 30 people, you're changing the lives of 30 families," he said.
He and Ms Alashhab hope the program will continue in future years, with the process to gain more funding for 2025 already underway.
Ms Alashhab hopes the women involved this year will continue to attend and strengthen their skills.
"I do have hope that these regular participants learn how to swim," she said.
