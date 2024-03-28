Neighbours save elderly woman after fire engulfs kitchen in Lake Heights home

An elderly woman has escaped uninjured after a fire erupted in her Lake Heights home and destroyed her kitchen.
The woman aged in her 80s was at home by herself cooking when she left the food unattended and a fire quickly ignited.
Her neighbours happened to be home at the time and saw smoke billowing out the window and rushed over to save her.
Multiple fire trucks arrived at the Flagstaff Road home just after 1.30pm on Thursday, March 28.
"When we tried to get into that room the smoke was almost down to the floor, and black," Fire and Rescue NSW Wollongong Station Officer Dean Adam said.
Neighbours have been praised for saving the woman and helping to ensure her home was not destroyed by fire.
"The neighbours grabbed her and shut the [kitchen] door," Station Officer Adam said.
"Shutting the door stops the smoke and helps stop the fire from spreading. Had it been all open there would have been a lot more damage."
Firefighters are so concerned about the number of house fires in the Illawarra, they've teamed up with the Illawarra Mercury to provide free smoke alarms (including free installation) and fire safety advice for residents.
There is no catch, the smoke alarm is free and so is the fire safety advice.
If you're reading this story on your mobile phone click here to book, otherwise scan the QR code below to request a free smoke alarm.
