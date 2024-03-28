Section of Memorial Drive closed next week

The northern end of Memorial Drive will close for two nights next week while bridge repair work is carried out.
The section of road in both directions between the Princes Highway and Bellambi Lane will close from 8pm to 4am on April 3 and 4.
During the full closure detours for all vehicles will be in place via the Princes Highway and Bellambi Lane.
The work will see the Farrell Road pedestrian bridge repainted and the safety screens replaced.
There will also be other times parts of Memorial Drive will close while that work was being done.
On April 5, between 8pm and 5am, single lane closures will occur as work continues.
There will also be work between 7am and 6pm Monday to Friday, and between 8am and 4pm on Saturdays from April 6 to 10 - single lane closures will also be in place then.
The pedestrian bridge over Farrell Road will be closed 24 hours a day for the duration of the work with detours in place via Farrell Road, the Princes Highway and Molloy Street.
