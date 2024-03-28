Illawarra business lobby chief Adam Zarth to go amid restructure

The head of the lobby group representing businesses in the Illawarra Adam Zarth is moving on.
Business NSW announced Mr Zarth's departure on Thursday, March 28, with immediate effect, as the organisation goes through a restructure.
"Today I announce that I am moving on from my position as Executive Director of Business Illawarra, with immediate effect," Mr Zarth said.
"Since stepping into this role, I have been continually inspired by the passion, resilience, and innovation within our business community."
Mr Zarth has led the local arm of Business NSW since 2018 after previously having worked in corporate communications firm Newgate Communications and for former NSW government minister John Ajaka.
During his tenure as executive director at Business Illawarra, Mr Zarth has campaigned for a number of infrastructure upgrades that have been committed to by governments, including Picton Road, the Mount Ousley Interchange, as well as a future rail network masterplan for the South Coast.
"In every forum available, Mr Zarth has been a powerful advocate for the Illawarra and its business community, and has delivered numerous major events - including the annual Illawarra Business Awards - to celebrate the achievements of business across the region," a Business NSW spokesperson said.
Mr Zarth has also led the body's advocacy for social infrastructure, including affordable housing and upgrades to Wollongong's sports and entertainment precinct, as well as transition planning as the region looks to opportunities in clean energy and defence for its traditional industrial workforce.
"Since stepping into this role, I have been continually inspired by the passion, resilience, and innovation within our business community," Mr Zarth said.
Current executive director regional NSW and visitor economy at Business NSW Paula Martin will take on the mantle of advocating for the Illawarra's business community.
Ms Martin was regional director for the Central Coast until February this year, before moving into her current role.
Sign up to receive The Business Briefing in your inbox twice a week by selecting Business below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.