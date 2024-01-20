Mt Ousley interchange to create hundreds of jobs

The construction of the Mt Ousley interchange is expected to result in more than 400 jobs.
On Friday Fulton Hogan was formally awarded the contract to built the $390 million project - jointly funded by the federal and state governments.
The project will see southbound traffic separated through a dedicated heavy vehicle lane and an overpass linking into a new northern entrance to the university.
It will also put an end to the danger of motorists heading north from old Mt Ousley Road needing to turn right across three lanes of motorway traffic.
Contractor Fulton Hogan is familiar with the region; it was behind the construction of the Albion Park Rail bypass.
"The Mount Ousley interchange project is expected to create around 450 direct and indirect jobs including contractors, labour hire, and suppliers," a Transport for NSW spokeswoman said.
Fulton Hogan is now assessing requirements for the job and it's expected that more information about procurement of supplies and equipment as well as employment and subcontracting will be released in the coming months.
Early work such as surveying, geotechnical investigations, vegetation clearing and establishing a site compound will start in the coming months with major work is expected to start later this year.
"The build won't be without challenges, with major work being carried out in a highly constrained and busy environment," the Transport for NSW spokeswoman said.
"This is a busy and important route for visitors to the region, locals and the freight industry.
"While the priority is to get the work done, Transport for NSW will balance that with the need to ensure the impacts on this critical commuter and freight route are minimised where possible."
"To allow work to be carried out safely there will be some traffic changes including speed reductions, lane closures and some night closures.
"Construction activities will be staged to minimise impacts, and we will inform the community and motorists of any traffic changes in advance."
