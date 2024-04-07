School closures, changes that affect Illawarra students today

A number of schools in the Illawarra are closed due to flood damage while others have made changes to accommodate students.
As of 7.30am Monday, April 8, the following schools are closed for the day:
Year 12 students and Year 11 Pathways students at St Joseph's Catholic High School Albion Park can attend school on Monday. They are advised to meet in the library at the start of the day for further instructions regarding room changes.
"If you are unable to provide supervision for your child tomorrow, they may attend school. Supervision will be provided, however normal school routines will not be taking place and those students will be completing the online work provided on Google classroom," principal Amanda Wilson said.
No other school closures have been provided by the Department of Education or individual schools at this stage of the morning.
Flooding caused extensive damage at Bulli High School, with major changes for students imposed.
"While we continue to be operational, there are certain adjustments we must make to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff," the school said.
From Monday, April 8 to Wednesday, April 10, the school will operate under the following arrangements:
Students in Years 11 and 12, as well as all students enrolled in BDLC (Years 7-12), will attend classes on-site as usual.
Students in Years 7 to 10 are encouraged to engage in remote learning via their Google Classrooms, following their regular timetable.
Excursions have been interrupted for students at Smith's Hill High School, check out the Facebook page for details.
Warilla High School was without power earlier this morning, however this has now been restored and the school is operational on Monday, April 8.
