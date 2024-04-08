Motorbike rider airlifted to hospital after horror crash with bus at Towradgi

A 22-year-old man has been airlifted to hospital with extensive injuries after a horror motorbike and bus crash overnight in Towradgi.
The man was riding a motorcycle when it collided with a bus at the intersection of Towradgi Road and Carters Lane at 7.40pm on Monday, April 8.
The crash left the rider with serious head, leg and arm injuries with three ambulances, a Toll rescue helicopter, police and firefighters deployed to the scene.
Firefighters from Bulli arrived at the crash scene first and crews provided initial medical treatment for the motorbike rider.
When ambulances arrived, a specialist medical team continued treated at the roadside, and then airlifted the man to St George Hospital in a stable condition.
The 73-year-old male bus driver was not injured and was taken to Wollongong Hospital for mandatory testing.
Police established a crime scene and it was examined by Crash Investigation Unit specialist officers.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The road was closed for several hours as the scene was cleared and vehicles removed. Fire and Rescue NSW Bulli crews were called back around 1am on Tuesday, April 9 to clean up an oil spill.
More to come.
