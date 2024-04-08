Search enters third day for woman who slipped off Belmore Falls cliff

The search for a woman who fell while bushwalking at Belmore Falls will resume for its third day.
The 20-year-old woman slipped off a cliff at the popular site just after 1pm on Sunday, April 7 and she hasn't been seen since.
An extensive land and air search of Belmore Falls and Barrengarry Creek was launched that afternoon and then called off later due to fading light.
"A command post has been established at the Belmore Falls Lookout car park, off Belmore Falls Road, and the search will resume about 8am today [Tuesday, April 9]," a NSW Police spokeswoman said.
In September 2023, Columbian-born Jeisson Leon died after falling from a cliff at Belmore Falls while he was abseiling.
The 28-year-old had been living in Mascot prior to his death.
Belmore Falls will be closed to the public until Wednesday, April 10 to "assist emergency services operation", NSW National Parks and Wildlife said.
The waterfall at Belmore Falls plunges around 100 metres across three drops, with a pool at the base.
