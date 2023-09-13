Illawarra Mercury
Belmore Falls death was Colombian man Jeisson Leon

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated September 13 2023 - 11:28am, first published 11:22am
Jeisson Leon died in an abseiling accident in Belmore Falls on September 11. Picture by GoFundMe
A fundraiser to repatriate the body of a 28-year-old man killed in an abseiling accident at Belmore Falls has been organised.

