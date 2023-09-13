A fundraiser to repatriate the body of a 28-year-old man killed in an abseiling accident at Belmore Falls has been organised.
Jeisson Leon, 28, died on Monday at the well-known abseiling site in Barrengarry in the Southern Highlands.
The Colombian national died "while practicing a high altitude sport", his girlfriend Natalia Castaneda said on the GoFundMe page.
Funds will be used for his funeral service and repatriation which, she said, insurance will not cover.
"The family and I made the decision to cremate the body, therefore the funeral process will be carried out here in Australia and continue with the repatriation of the ashes in Colombia," she said.
Ms Castaneda said this will expedited the process of "having our beloved Jeisson reunited with his entire family, friends and people who love him".
A NSW Police spokeswoman said Mr Leon was living in Mascot prior to his death.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.