A man aged in his 20s has died after falling down a cliff while abseiling in the Southern Highlands.
A triple-0 call to report an injured man at Belmore Falls at Barrengarry was received just before 4pm on Monday, September 11.
"A man, aged in his 20s, had fallen while attempting to abseil down a cliff," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
The man was declared dead at the scene and his body was extracted by emergency services personnel.
"Police established a crime scene which has been forensically examined, and an investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the incident," the spokesperson said.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
If you have any information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
