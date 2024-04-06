Firefighters, SES crew rescue woman from car stranded in Dapto floodwater

Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters combined with a State Emergency Service (SES) crew to pull off a dramatic rescue in floodwaters at Kiama.
The FRNSW crew, from Berry Fire Station, was called to a vehicle swamped by floodwaters in Cleveland Street, Dapto, around 7am, Saturday, April 6, 2024.
The land-based In-Water Rescue technicians attached a life vest to a 70mm fire hose and tried to float the device to the stranded motorist, without success.
The firefighters were then joined by a two-person SES team, and together they decided to wade through the fast-moving water to reach the woman.
The driver was fitted with the life vest as the fire crew used rescue lines to guide her and the SES members back through the knee-high floodwaters to safety.
No-one was injured during the rescue operation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.