Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Firefighters, SES crew rescue woman from car stranded in Dapto floodwater

By Newsroom
Updated April 6 2024 - 6:26pm, first published 5:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters combined with a State Emergency Service (SES) crew to pull off a dramatic rescue in floodwaters at Kiama.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.