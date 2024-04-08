Rescuers searching Belmore Falls after woman plunges from cliff

Grave fears are held for a woman aged in her 20s who fell down a cliff at Belmore Falls.
The woman was at the popular walking track and waterfall around 1pm on Sunday, April 8 when the incident occurred.
Police and SES crews spend the afternoon searching Belmore Falls and Barrengarry Creek for the woman and she has not been seen since.
The search was called off late on Sunday due to fading light and resumed again on Monday morning.
"The woman, believed to be aged in her 20s, has not been found," a NSW Police spokeswoman said.
The falls is now closed to the public until Wednesday, April 10 to "assist emergency services operation", NSW National Parks and Wildlife said.
In September 2023, Jeisson Leon, aged 28, died after falling from a cliff at Belmore Falls while he was abseiling.
The Colombian-born man had been living in Mascot and a GoFundMe page was set up after his death to bring him back to his country of birth.
The waterfall at Belmore Falls plunges around 100 metres across three drops, with a pool at the base.
The area is a well-known abseiling site with social media fueling its popularity.
