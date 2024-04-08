Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Rescuers searching Belmore Falls after woman plunges from cliff

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated April 8 2024 - 4:53pm, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rescuers searching for a missing woman who fell from a cliff at Belmore Falls on Sunday, April 8, 2024. Picture by Darren Malone
Rescuers searching for a missing woman who fell from a cliff at Belmore Falls on Sunday, April 8, 2024. Picture by Darren Malone

Grave fears are held for a woman aged in her 20s who fell down a cliff at Belmore Falls.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.