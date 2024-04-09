Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

The story of Port Kembla's not-so-hidden camera

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated April 9 2024 - 3:36pm, first published 12:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A surveillance camera that recently turned up near Port Kembla Beach had a few residents quite concerned.
A surveillance camera that recently turned up near Port Kembla Beach had a few residents quite concerned.

When a surveillance camera suddenly turns up in your suburb it can trigger a few alarm bells.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.