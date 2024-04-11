Running fever hits Illawarra as Wollongong gears up for bumper festival

The sight of Illawarra residents pounding the pavement appears to be on the rise, and the Wollongong Running Festival is set to benefit from the spike.
The North Wollongong event may still be over six weeks away, but more than 2000 people are expected to take part in the 2024 festival in June.
That figure would be around a 33 per cent increase on last year's event at JP Galvin Park.
The festival - previously named the Bulli Burn - is one of the Illawarra's premier community running events which takes place in support of Lifeline South Coast.
There is something on offer for people of all ages and abilities with the kids 2km fun run, the Mark Scott 5km run, a 10km run and a half-marathon (21.1km) course to be held.
"We're looking at around 2000 participants this year," event director Angela Saville said.
"We'll have people participating from the age of five to 90 years old. It brings out all different people from the community into one space.
"It's a positive environment and we're fortunate to hold something like this with the scenery that we have."
Festival organisers have also launched a recruitment drive for volunteers to take part in the event on Sunday, June 2.
They hope to attract about 80 volunteers who can help undertake a variety of tasks, including to guide the runners and ensure safety on course.
"The role that volunteers play is huge, it really makes or breaks the event," Saville said.
"In the past, we've found that our volunteers have been repeated volunteers and participants. They've actually started to establish a pretty good reputation as being some of the most enthusiastic and supportive volunteers.
"I think it's a really unique thing about Wollongong Running Festival - the volunteers are really passionately involved."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.