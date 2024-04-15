Bishop, worshippers stabbed during evening church service in western Sydney

A church leader and multiple worshippers have allegedly been stabbed during a live-streamed evening service in western Sydney.
The attack occurred at Christ The Good Shepherd Church on Welcome Street in Wakeley, near Fairfield, during a 7pm service on Monday, April 15.
In confronting footage of the attack on Bishop Mar Mari now circulating on social media, a person can be seen lunging and stabbing the church leader.
Parishioners are then seen trying to subdue the attacker.
"The injured individuals suffered non-life threatening injuries and were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being conveyed to hospital," NSW Police said.
Police said one man has been arrested and he is helping them with their inquiries.
A large police operation is now underway and the community is urged to avoid the area.
The attack comes two days after six people were stabbed to death while shopping at Westfield Bondi Junction.
More to come.
