Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Business

Acting head of Business Illawarra says region hasn't lost its voice

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
April 18 2024 - 4:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paula Martin is leading Business Illawarra as the organisation restructures and searches for a new head. Pictures by ACM
Paula Martin is leading Business Illawarra as the organisation restructures and searches for a new head. Pictures by ACM

Two weeks after the announcement that rocked the Illawarra business community that Business Illawarra executive director Adam Zarth had left the organisation, the acting head has moved to assure Illawarra business leaders that they will have a voice and that a $1m fund to advocate for the region won't be spent elsewhere.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.