The week an epic playground rose from the debris at Sandon Point

When life dumps a tonne of ugly sticks on your beach, build a playground.
That's exactly what locals at Sandon Point Beach did this week with the driftwood that blanketed the coastline in the wake of the April 6 storm.
A constant stream of children, and some adults, were spotted working on an elaborate creation, which beachgoer Kellie Constable described as a "kids playground".
The giant stick passageway was built next to a bonfire-ready teepee surrounded by tall sticks.
Comments on a community Facebook group suggested the long, narrow hut had become something of an assemblage artwork, "constantly evolving" with "the community participating in its lose parts construction".
Other residents remarked how delighted they were to see children enjoying screen-free play time.
"How good is it to see the kids out and about and not sitting front of computers and TVs," one man wrote in the community group.
"Admired this work of art today. Kids are doing an awesome job. Fantastic, good clean fun," a woman said.
"Reminds me of when my mates and I used to build huts up the bush. Great work guys," another resident commented.
By Friday afternoon, however, very little of the structure was left. It's not known at this stage what happened to it.
