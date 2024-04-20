Tilda Mansson claims World Triathlon Cup elite women's win in Wollongong

She was challenged from start to finish - by both weather conditions and her rivals - but Sweden triathlete Tilda Mansson was declared a world champion in Wollongong on Saturday.
In a tense elite women's race at the 2024 World Triathlon Cup, Mansson - who is a rising star of the sport - was among a lead pack of half a dozen competitors in the running leg.
She then surged ahead on the final straight at Lang Park to secure a narrow victory in 1:00:39.
Colombia's Maria Carolina Velasquez Soto was one second behind Mansson, while New Zealand's Ainsley Thorpe finished third.
Ellie Hoitink was the best performing Australian, finishing in seventh place.
Saturday marked the first time that the prestigious World Triathlon Cup has been held on Australian soil since 2020. The Cup's elite men's and women's races were also the headline events of the 2024 Wollongong Triathlon Festival this weekend.
More than 30 competitors were greeted by cool and rainy conditions at the Wollongong Harbour start line for the swim leg. A lead pack started to form in the first leg, which continued on for the cycling and running components.
But, in the end, it was Mansson who couldn't be denied the victory.
The Swedish talent, who turns 20 next month, arrived in Wollongong among the favourites to take out the elite women's title. Her career highlights to date include being named the 2022 Junior World Triathlon Champion.
"It was really fun to win today," Mansson told the Mercury post-race.
"I've missed that winning feeling since last year, so it feels really good. I just tried to keep calm and when, we got to the blue carpet (at the end), I just gave it everything I had.
"It was really hard out there, the rain felt like needles on the skin. But the rain was better, it was just a bit wind. But (overall) it was fine."
