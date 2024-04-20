Illawarra Mercury
Tilda Mansson claims World Triathlon Cup elite women's win in Wollongong

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated April 20 2024 - 7:51pm, first published 2:40pm
All of the action from the 2024 World Triathlon Cup elite women's race in Wollongong on Saturday, April 20. Pictures by Sylvia Liber

She was challenged from start to finish - by both weather conditions and her rivals - but Sweden triathlete Tilda Mansson was declared a world champion in Wollongong on Saturday.

Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

