What's happening when: Wollongong becomes triathlon's home this weekend

There's a veritable feast of competitive fun in store in Wollongong over the weekend when the Wollongong Triathlon Festival kicks off.
If you're into swimming, cycling and running - individually or as a single sport - then this is your dream Wollongong weekend.
You'll find some of the cream of the triathlon crop racing for places on the Olympic team on Saturday, as well as some up-and-coming youngsters from the Illawarra.
Sunday's action will feature the annual Peoplecare Tri The Gong event, which is a swim-bike-run challenge for people of all ages and abilities.
Scroll down for traffic changes
As you'd expect with thousands of athletes and supporters, there are road and traffic changes in places over the weekend.
A special clearway zone will be in place on Saturday, April 20. All vehicles illegally parked will be towed away.
There will also be plenty of road restrictions in place on Sunday, April 21.
Elite Energy will work with businesses and residents where possible to assist in minimising disruption. Buses will operate under an amended schedule.
