What's happening when: Wollongong becomes triathlon's home this weekend

Cliff Road will be closed between Harbour St and Blacket St from 6am-6pm.

Blacket St will be closed between Cliff Rd and Kembla St from 6am-6pm.

Kembla St will be closed between Blacket St and Bourke St from 6am-6pm.

Bourke St will be closed between Cliff Rd and Kembla St from 6am-6pm.

Crown St will be closed between Parkside Ave and Marine Dr from 6.30am-6pm.

Marine Dr will be closed between Crown St and Cliff Rd/Endeavour Dr from 6.30am-6pm.