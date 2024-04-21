Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Wollongong golden girl Emma McKeon says Paris will be her last Olympics

By Newsroom
Updated April 22 2024 - 2:13pm, first published 8:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma McKeon has announced the 2024 Paris Olympics will be her last. Picture by Sylvia Liber.
Emma McKeon has announced the 2024 Paris Olympics will be her last. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

Wollongong's golden girl Emma McKeon, Australia's most successful Olympian, has called it: the 2024 Paris Olympics will be her last.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.