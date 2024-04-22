Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Business

Cyber attack knocks out Wollongong trucking firm for second week

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
April 22 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong trucking company Barnett's will be non-operational for two weeks after a cyber security incident. Picture from file
Wollongong trucking company Barnett's will be non-operational for two weeks after a cyber security incident. Picture from file

After a cyber attack crippled Wollongong trucking company Barnett's Couriers last week, the company has told workers and customers that it expects to be out of action for a second week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.