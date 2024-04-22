Memorial for 'irreplaceable' mother Jade Young slain in Bondi shops

Under the spans of a botanic garden's architectural centrepiece, a mother and architect killed in the Bondi stabbing massacre will be remembered.
Jade Young, 47, was one of six people fatally stabbed by a 40-year-old Queensland man in the shopping centre attack on April 13.
Friends and family of the mother-of-two - who grew up in Wollongong and worked as an architect in Sydney and London - are due to farewell her in a service in the Royal Botanic Gardens Sydney on Tuesday, April 23.
Mourners have been urged to wear colour in memory of the "dearly loved and irreplaceable wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and beloved friend to many".
The venue for the memorial, the Calyx, is the gardens' architectural centrepiece and features one of the southern hemisphere's largest garden walls.
The service is due to be streamed online for those uncomfortable with taking a space in the 400-person capacity venue.
A condolence book will be available outside for those wishing to remain outside.
Ms Young was a successful architect who lived with her husband and two daughters in Sydney's Bellevue Hill, having attended The Illawarra Grammar School (TIGS) in Wollongong before graduating in 1994.
After returning from London, Ms Young worked at a Sydney architectural firm for 12 years.
"She was family. Anyone who knew Jade knew what a beautiful, kind and warm soul she was," the firm's managing director Georgina Wilson said last week.
Earlier today, victims of the attack were commemorated in the waters off Bondi Beach at dawn.
The community paddle-out will be supported by local sporting organisations including Bronte Surf Club, where Ms Young was a member.
First responders and survivors were acknowledged in a service on the beach immediately afterwards.
Ms Young's family at the weekend thanked those who donated more than $210,000 to a fundraiser dedicated to helping her husband and two daughters deal.
The fundraiser was set up by close friend Nicole Roma to support Ms Young's husband and fellow TIGS graduate, Noel McLaughlin, and their two young daughters.
"There are no words to describe the sense of loss, sadness and grief Jade's family have been experiencing after the shocking events at Bondi Junction," Ms Roma writes.
Faraz Tahir, a 30-year-old security guard killed during his first shift at Westfield Bondi Junction, will be laid to rest on Friday at a mosque in Marsden Park in Sydney's northwest.
The services for Australia's worst mass killing in years follow a candlelight vigil at Bondi Beach at dusk on Sunday attended by hundreds of mourners.
- with Australian Associated Press
