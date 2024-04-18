'We love you, Jade': TIGS friend's tribute as $170k raised for grief-stricken family

Nearly $170,000 has been raised by the public to support the grief-stricken family of slain mother-of-two Jade Young.
The Bellevue Hill architect was among six people killed when 40-year-old Joel Cauchi went on a stabbing spree at a Sydney shopping centre on Saturday, April 13.
As of 7pm on Thursday, April 18, the amount raised for Ms Young, who grew up in Wollongong and attended the Illawarra Grammar School (TIGS), stood at $168,401.
More than 2300 donations have been made to the GoFundMe page, with contributions from grieving loved ones and shocked members of the community ranging anywhere from $25 to $5000.
The fundraiser was set up by close friend Nicole Roma to support Ms Young's husband and fellow TIGS graduate, Noel McLaughlin, and their two young daughters.
"There are no words to describe the sense of loss, sadness and grief Jade's family have been experiencing after the shocking events at Bondi Junction," Ms Roma writes.
"The entire family is still in shock and coming to terms with the loss of Jade, with two of the family members directly involved at the time of the fatal attack on their beautiful daughter, wife and mother of two.
"Jade was a special soul and she touched so many lives."
The brutal murder of Ms Young has left her Wollongong social circle reeling, with tributes pouring in on social media for the "kindest and most caring soul".
Fairy Meadow's Tija Hurry, who gave her 10-year-old daughter the middle name Jade after her TIGS schoolmate, said she was "completely shattered" by the loss.
"I met Jade at age 4, we went to primary school together," Mrs Hurry wrote on Instagram.
"43 years on and we were still in touch ... she was the epitome of kind, sympathetic and sweet ... she was the most beautiful human I have ever met and from that I always wanted to name my daughter Jade.
"Since I married a Jay it would have been too confusing, so 10 years ago we named our daughter Imogen Jade.
"I am completely shattered and shocked.
"This whole thing seems surreal and feels like a nightmare.
"This world will never be the same without Jade Young in it ... we will always love and miss you, Jade."
Joel Cauchi seemingly singled out women in the attack, but authorities are yet to pinpoint a motive for the nation's worst massacre in recent years.
The Queensland man was shot dead after killing Ms Young, along with Ashlee Good, 38, Dawn Singleton, 25, Pikria Darchia, 55, Yixuan Cheng, 27, and security guard Faraz Tahir, 30.
Sources say Mr Tahir was the first on the day to confront Cauchi on his deadly rampage, an act of bravery that cost him his life.
Six people remained in hospitals across Sydney, with one woman in intensive care in a serious but stable condition, NSW Health said on Wednesday.
A nine-month-old baby, the daughter of Ms Good, was also in hospital in a serious but stable condition.
NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said detectives would go to Queensland to talk to Cauchi's family, associates and friends to get "insight into the offender and what he might have been thinking".
"He had a fascination with knives, we've been told that. What else was on his mind we really don't know."
Cauchi, 40, whose family say lived with mental ill health including schizophrenia for decades, moved to Sydney from Queensland in March.
"He wanted a girlfriend and he has no social skills and he was frustrated out of his brain," the killer's father Andrew Cauchi said.
NSW Premier Chris Minns, who has announced a special coronial inquiry to examine the circumstances of Cauchi's "horrifying, vile act", concedes a motive might never be known.
There were sombre scenes on Thursday as Westfield reopened for the first time since it happened for a day of reflection.
Members of the public, politicians and community leaders walked through the centre to pay their respects, amongst a heavy police presence.
Visitors were offered black ribbon commemoration pins to wear as a symbol of respect to remember the victims.
The shopping centre will resume normal trading hours on Friday, although some businesses would remain shut.
The number of security guards across all Westfield centres will be increased in response to the attack.
A permanent memorial is being considered near the shopping centre, where a floral tribute has grown and mental health support is being offered.
Lifeline 13 11 14
beyondblue 1300 22 4636
- With AAP reporters Jack Gramenz, Samantha Lock and Sam McKeith
