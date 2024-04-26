Illawarra Mercury
Call to find hoon hotspots for noise camera trial

Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries
Updated April 26 2024 - 2:14pm, first published 1:53pm
Wollongong residents can nominate a hoon hotspot as part of a noise camera trial in the city.
A trial of noise cameras in Wollongong is hoping to crack down on hoons, says local MP Paul Scully.

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

