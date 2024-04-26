Call to find hoon hotspots for noise camera trial

A trial of noise cameras in Wollongong is hoping to crack down on hoons, says local MP Paul Scully.
The Environment Protection Authority is launching a trial of the mobile cameras in the city and the Sydney surburb of Bayside, near the airport.
The cameras are able to capture images of the cars, including the number plate, and their noise level.
The EPA is looking for residents to nominate areas of "anti-social driving" where a camera could be located.
Residents can nominate a location through the EPA website.
"The impact of anti-social and vehicle-noise related 'hooning' on residents in the Wollongong community should not be underestimated," Mr Scully said.
"With police resources being used first in the pursuit of criminal activity the trial of noise camera technology adds to the options available to reduce the impact of noisy vehicles.
"I look forward to this important trial beginning in Wollongong, and I encourage all residents to provide their feedback to the EPA so we can make sure we gather strong evidence on the effectiveness of this new technology."
The EPA website said causes of excessive vehicle noise included the replacement of the exhaust system with a "sports" variant, the removal of baffles from the muffler or even the muffler itself.
Fines for noisy vehicles range from $150 to $800 and include people who have sold a vehicle they know has had noise control technology illegally modified.
A defect notice can also be issued and if the defect is not rectified a vehicle can have its registration suspended.
