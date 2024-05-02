Illawarra Mercury
Strike action averted at Unanderra school after last-minute funding win

By Tareyn Varley
Updated May 3 2024 - 9:18am, first published 8:00am
The entrance to Unanderra Public School.
The entrance to Unanderra Public School.

A strike has been narrowly averted at Unanderra Public School after the Department of Education agreed to fund a second dedicated class for students with special needs.

TV

Tareyn Varley

Head of digital

