Protesters return to Bisalloy as Israel launches ground assault on Rafah

For Illawarra social-worker Safaa Rayan, the war in Gaza is only a phone call away.
"The last I heard from my cousins who are in the north of Gaza, in Jabalia Refugee Camp, they've now all contracted hepatitis A, due to the lack of healthy food and no sanitation."
Ms Rayan's family's homes were destroyed during the initial Israeli invasion in October and November last year, and with Israel launching a ground invasion of Rafah in the south of Gaza where other family members are sheltering, the situation is rapidly deteriorating.
"We have not been able to be in contact with them," she said.
"Everybody's homes have been destroyed."
Ms Rayan was one of dozens of protesters who returned to the gates outside Bisalloy's factory in Unanderra on Friday morning.
It is the third protest to target the Illawarra steel manufacturer since October 7, with protesters calling for the halt to military exports from Australia to Israel.
"The motivation for this picket today is to say we, the residents of the Illawarra, are unhappy that [Bisalloy] are manufacturing the steel that is used in the tanks that are used by the Israeli army to kill, maim and displace the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank."
Bisalloy has contracts to supply toughened steel to Israeli defence contractors, including Rafael Defense Systems.
A spokesperson for Bisalloy said the company typically only exports lightweight protection grade products.
"Bisalloy has no knowledge, nor is it advised or informed of the use, or location of use, of its products."
The spokesperson said the company's priority remains the safety and well-being of employees.
"Bisalloy respects the right of individuals to express their opinions peacefully and lawfully.
"We are very grateful for the professionalism shown by our people, our security and local law enforcement in managing the situation with minimal disruption to our operations."
This week, students at the University of Wollongong have established an encampment in solidarity with student protests in the United States and Europe, who have been calling for an end to the war in Gaza.
Since October 7, 2023, when Hamas and other fighters from Gaza struck southern Israel, killing 1100 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 250 hostages, Israel's bombardment and invasion of Gaza has killed nearly 35,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to local health authorities.
Northern Gaza is under a "full-blown famine" according to the UN.
Ms Rayan said protesters were calling for the right of Palestinians to live.
"What we are fighting for is the right to just exist, and the right to exist safely and freely, and the right to have a life like everybody else on this planet."
