Pro Palestine protesters lock on at Bisalloy's Unanderra factory

Four protesters have attached themselves to machinery at Bisalloy's Unanderra site, protesting the steel manufacturer's links to the Israeli Defence Forces.
Police are on scene and four arrests have been made.
It is the second time that protesters have disrupted Bisalloy's operations since October 7, with protesters entering the company's offices in December.
Participant Leya Reid said the group was protesting Bisalloy's involvement in the war in Gaza.
"Nearly 40,000 people have been killed, including over 12,000 children," Ms Reid said. "Bisalloy sells armoured steel to Israeli Occupation Forces which they use for tanks. We must all do whatever we can to stop this brutal attack."
A NSW Police spokesperson said 15 people arrived at the site at 6.40am.
Officers arrived shortly after and began to disperse the group.
Bisalloy has contracts to supply armoured steel to Israeli defence firms Rafael Advanced Defence Systems and Plasan Kibbutz Sasa.
"We are calling on Bisalloy to immediately cancel all contracts with Israel, Rafael, Plasan, and any other entities that make war their business. Until then we will act to disrupt their business as much as we can," Ms Reid said.
Comment has been sought from Bisalloy.
Since October 7 last year, when Hamas and other fighters from Gaza struck southern Israel, killing 1100 people and taking around 250 hostages, Israel has killed 32,490 people in Gaza, including 13,000 children, according to local officials.
This is an evolving story with more updates to come.
