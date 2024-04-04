Illawarra Mercury
Pro Palestine protesters lock on at Bisalloy's Unanderra factory

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated April 5 2024 - 11:24am, first published 9:17am
Protestors attach themselves to machinery in Bisalloy's Unanderra site. Picture supplied
Four protesters have attached themselves to machinery at Bisalloy's Unanderra site, protesting the steel manufacturer's links to the Israeli Defence Forces.

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

