'The highway's certainly open': Humpback action ramps up off Kiama

After an unusually slow start to this year's migration season, the humpback highway is suddenly bustling again, thrilling spotters along the coast.
Cordeaux Heights drone photographer Ashley Skyes caught sight of his first whales near Sydney on May 15, but saw very few near the shore for a week after that.
"Even the Sydney whale boats had some trips where they spotted no whales, which is almost unheard of," he said.
"The theory is the whales were swimming wide out to sea, 10 kilometres from shore, avoiding the dirty water from the storms we had recently."
Mr Sykes said the ocean was looking clearer and accordingly the whales had moved in closer.
"We saw some 400 metres from shore this morning at Kiama, so now the real action has started."
A day earlier, Mr Sykes captured extraordinary footage of humpbacks and dolphins interacting off Minnamurra.
Whale reports on the Shellharbour Whale & Wildlife Sightings Facebook page have also ramped up in the past few days.
"The highway is certainly open!" one whale spotter said.
"Great morning of activity!"
"Four beautiful whales spotted just off the island at Hill 60 around 12.15," another posted.
According to the Australian Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water, whales migrate each year from Antarctic waters, and the east coast of Australia is full of displays from whales passing through as they head north to subtropical waters to mate and give birth.
Throughout the 2023 season, Jervis Bay Wild crews tallied almost 1600 whales from mid-May through the end of November.
"1584 was the exact number of whales we saw last season, and we expect to see more this year as well," manager Bethany Vidler said.
"The population increases about 10 per cent every year."
With Holly McGuinness
