Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'The highway's certainly open': Humpback action ramps up off Kiama

By Newsroom
May 26 2024 - 8:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A still from drone footage taken by Wollongong's Ashley Sykes.
A still from drone footage taken by Wollongong's Ashley Sykes.

After an unusually slow start to this year's migration season, the humpback highway is suddenly bustling again, thrilling spotters along the coast.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.