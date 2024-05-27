Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Man dies after being pulled from ocean at Seven Mile Beach

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated May 27 2024 - 1:00pm, first published 10:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services at Seven Mile Beach after a person was pulled from the water at 8.45am on Monday, May 27, 2024. Picture by Darren Malone
Emergency services at Seven Mile Beach after a person was pulled from the water at 8.45am on Monday, May 27, 2024. Picture by Darren Malone

A man has died after being pulled from the ocean at Seven Mile Beach.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.