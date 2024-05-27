Man dies after being pulled from ocean at Seven Mile Beach

A man has died after being pulled from the ocean at Seven Mile Beach.
The man, who is believed to be aged in his 60s, was found unresponsive in the water at Shoalhaven Heads at 8.45am on Monday, May 26.
Members of the public commenced CPR before the arrival of paramedics; however, he was unable to be revived.
The man is yet to be formally identified.
Paramedics and police were called to the beachfront near Shoalhaven Heads Surf Club, off McIntosh Street, with the area cordoned off for some time during the emergency.
Police have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man's death.
A report is being prepared for the information of the Coroner.
This section of beach is only patrolled by surf lifesavers during the warmer months of the year, with lifesaving patrol season concluding in late April.
There have been eight drowning deaths in the past six months at beaches across the Illawarra and Shoalhaven, many of these were at unpatrolled beaches.
The deaths have left lifesavers pleading for people to stay safe along the coastline.
In the South Coast, which includes Shellharbour, Kiama and Shoalhaven LGAs, there have been 118 rescues, down from 141 the year before.
