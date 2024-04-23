Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Exclusive

58 drownings and counting, but South Coast lifesavers' call for help unanswered

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
April 23 2024 - 6:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Surf lifesavers at the beach. File picture
Surf lifesavers at the beach. File picture

There's been 58 drowning deaths, but lifesavers' calls for more resources to help save lives are yet to be answered.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.