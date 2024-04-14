International tourist drowns while trying to take a selfie at Bombo Headland

An international tourist has drowned while taking selfies with friends on an ocean rock ledge near Kiama.
The 41-year-old man from Bangladesh and two other males were standing on a rock ledge at Bombo Headland, around 3.30pm on Sunday, April 14, when a large wave swept them into the water.
Two men quickly scrambled to safety, the third was found under the water shortly after.
"They were apparently taking photos of each other on the rocks when a large wave came and got them," Surf Life Saving South Coast Branch president Stephen Jones said.
"He was under the water when one of our lifesavers pulled him up and took him to Bombo Beach.
"When paramedics arrived CPR was already underway."
The Mercury understands the man had only been in Australia for a few weeks.
NSW Police were called to the scene and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Kiama Council lifeguards and volunteer lifesavers have begun their autumn school holiday beach patrols and will be on duty at the following beaches:
Beach patrols continue in Kiama until Sunday, April 28. This will mark the end of the beach patrol season until the October school holidays.
