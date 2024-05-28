Illawarra Mercury
Still no maternity ward in updated Shellharbour Hospital plans

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
May 28 2024 - 2:38pm
Shellharbour MP Anna Watson and Helath Minister and Keira MP Ryan Park at the Shellharbour Hospital site in March 2024. Picture supplied
Shellharbour MP Anna Watson and Helath Minister and Keira MP Ryan Park at the Shellharbour Hospital site in March 2024. Picture supplied

Shellharbour MP Anna Watson says she will continue to fight for a full maternity ward in the new Shellharbour Hospital, despite the latest planning update not including birthing services in the new hospital.

Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

